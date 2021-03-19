Citigroup Inc. Purchases 4,202 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,708,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,237,000 after acquiring an additional 595,362 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,445,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after buying an additional 556,275 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,180,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,575,000 after buying an additional 52,387 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 309.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 878,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,361,000 after buying an additional 664,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 664,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA opened at $50.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

