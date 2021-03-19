Citigroup Inc. Purchases 6,755 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 426.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $182.26 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $188.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

In other news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,520.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

