Citigroup Inc. Purchases 99,817 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 256.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,521,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,268,000 after purchasing an additional 71,689 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,616,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,123 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 533,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $11.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

