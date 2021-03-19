Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $88.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average of $75.80. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $103.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.