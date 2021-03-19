Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 431.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 286.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TARO. TheStreet raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of TARO opened at $78.10 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day moving average of $67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $140.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

