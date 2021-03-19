Civic Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Civic has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $300.75 million and approximately $62.67 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000767 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00052687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.01 or 0.00652582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069365 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00024739 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00035525 BTC.

About Civic

Civic (CVC) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.