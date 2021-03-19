Civitas (CIV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93,291.02

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $93,291.02 and approximately $11.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00041698 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003269 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,994,728 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.