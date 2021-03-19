Clash Token (SCT) 1-Day Volume Tops $63,341.00

Clash Token (CURRENCY:SCT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. Clash Token has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $63,341.00 worth of Clash Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clash Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Clash Token has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,879.97 or 1.00082991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00038209 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012223 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00077991 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 84.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000967 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Clash Token Coin Profile

Clash Token (CRYPTO:SCT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Clash Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,485,000 coins. Clash Token’s official Twitter account is @spiritclashccg

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptToken is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. SCT has an APY of 5% in PoS rewards. “

Clash Token Coin Trading

