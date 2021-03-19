Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,879,000 after buying an additional 555,409 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,170 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,645,000 after acquiring an additional 354,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Spotify Technology by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,018,000 after purchasing an additional 246,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 635,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $273.45. 24,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,464. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $113.58 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.57.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.12.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.