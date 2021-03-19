Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,370,013 shares of company stock valued at $251,640,617 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.14. 475,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,948,163. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $81.09 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.78 billion, a PE ratio of -120.93, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.63.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

