Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 443,296 VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 443,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,229,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.32% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3,501.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.35. 44,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,546. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

