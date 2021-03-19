Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 54,143 VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.69. 687,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,714,660. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.70.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.