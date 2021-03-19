Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 232,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,570,000. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

RODM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.82. 16,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,095. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70.

