Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.05. 398,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,366,476. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $137.85 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.87.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

