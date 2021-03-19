Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys New Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 147,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.21% of GameStop as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME traded up $16.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.94. The stock had a trading volume of 391,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,469,953. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.39. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on GME. Telsey Advisory Group lowered GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Standpoint Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

