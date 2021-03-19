Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,006,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.3% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $314.06. 4,142,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,516,602. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $338.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.27 and a 200 day moving average of $308.06.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

