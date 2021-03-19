Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,437 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,876,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.32. 29,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,895. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.09. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $96.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

