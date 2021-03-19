Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,648 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

Shares of Z traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.45. 77,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,358. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.25 and its 200 day moving average is $123.83.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 343,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $51,219,544.80. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,985.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 591,716 shares of company stock worth $86,555,109. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

