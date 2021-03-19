Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,549 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.38. The company had a trading volume of 102,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,395. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $145.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

