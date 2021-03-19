Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264,281 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 563.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,968,000 after acquiring an additional 177,229 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $112.04. The company had a trading volume of 221,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,960. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

