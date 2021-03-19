Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $1.26 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after buying an additional 1,264,809 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $737,218,000 after acquiring an additional 370,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $738,122,000 after acquiring an additional 127,941 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,933,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $449,863,000 after purchasing an additional 436,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,723,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $425,795,000 after purchasing an additional 756,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.72. 136,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,937,534. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.20 and a 200-day moving average of $123.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

