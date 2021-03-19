Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 328,678 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after buying an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,223,000 after acquiring an additional 737,344 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,613,000 after acquiring an additional 214,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,616,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,839,000 after acquiring an additional 304,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

CVX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.45. The company had a trading volume of 365,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,625,740. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company has a market cap of $201.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

