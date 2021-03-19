Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $1.43 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,398 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Standpoint Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.85. The company had a trading volume of 513,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,876,443. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.04 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $149.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

