Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.07% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

VNLA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,646. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $50.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41.

