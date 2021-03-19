Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $4.95 Million in Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SNUG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SNUG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 180,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,000. Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 22.80% of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,876,000.

Get Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of SNUG stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $26.83. 10,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,673. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05. Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $28.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SNUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.