Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $5.68 Million in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 116,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,000. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up about 1.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after buying an additional 117,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of HYLS traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $48.62. 4,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,947. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.63.

