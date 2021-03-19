Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $7.22 Million in Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 216,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,000. Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF comprises about 1.4% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 7.07% of Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000.

Get Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF alerts:

Shares of Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,404. Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $37.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.