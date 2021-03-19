Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,415 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 399,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,094,000 after acquiring an additional 29,041 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $393.63. 300,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,215,017. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

