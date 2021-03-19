Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,527 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 106.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $828,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.47. The company had a trading volume of 165,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,365. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $170.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

