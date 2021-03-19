Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New $17.06 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 388,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,061,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,088,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,409,000 after purchasing an additional 745,809 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,912 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,974,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,710,000 after purchasing an additional 375,504 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,684,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,055,000 after purchasing an additional 141,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,891,000 after acquiring an additional 90,616 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.07. 313,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,811. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $46.82.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

