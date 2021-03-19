Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,352,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,626,000 after buying an additional 154,219 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 706,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,791,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 607,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,557,000 after acquiring an additional 194,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 295,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period.

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.06. 48,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,754. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.54. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $54.07.

