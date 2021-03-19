Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.19. 797,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,154,851. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.62 and a 200 day moving average of $117.30.

