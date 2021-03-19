Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 243,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,591,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.2% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $75.31. 3,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,047. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.33. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $76.91.

