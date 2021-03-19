Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $383,627,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,630 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,070 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,122,000.

BND stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $84.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,005. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $79.58 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

