Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,000. iShares Asia 50 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Asia 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AIA traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $93.31. 4,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,329. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.89.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

