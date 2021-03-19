Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up about 2.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,283,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

SMH traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.25. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $97.04 and a 12 month high of $258.59.

