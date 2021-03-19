Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,830 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.33. 78,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,193. The company has a market cap of $143.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $278.42 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,769 shares of company stock worth $5,056,173. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

