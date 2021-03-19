Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085,447 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,180,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,989,000 after purchasing an additional 775,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,627,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.90. 1,398,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,529,621. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

