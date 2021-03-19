Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 56,883 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.80. 127,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,909. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $67.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.44.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

