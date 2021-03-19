Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 59,020 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,471,000 after buying an additional 20,760 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,266,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 401,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 204,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 46,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 101,893 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.33. The company had a trading volume of 24,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,693. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average of $59.90. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $77.54.

