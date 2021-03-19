Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 80,266 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 57,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,826. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

