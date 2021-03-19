Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 14,189 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,189 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,356,000 after buying an additional 2,344,443 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,726,000 after buying an additional 2,173,642 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,072,000 after buying an additional 1,346,312 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,875,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,359,000 after acquiring an additional 801,321 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.97. 10,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,862. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.28. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $91.48.

