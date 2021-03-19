Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 626,246 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626,246 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $360.38. 345,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,993,502. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $366.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.