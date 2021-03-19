Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $5.91 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,172,000 after buying an additional 138,080 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 292,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after buying an additional 75,692 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $856,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 126,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.29. 66,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,107. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average is $53.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

