Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 929 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $9.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,046.10. 38,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,050.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,767.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.