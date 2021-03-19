Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,152,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,549,256. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.89. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.