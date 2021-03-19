Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

IUSB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,883. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

