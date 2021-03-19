Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $4.35 Billion Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,546,953 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 852,159 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.4% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Microsoft worth $4,347,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 79.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in Microsoft by 9.7% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 2,333 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,681,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $564,094,000 after buying an additional 432,904 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 68.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $230.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

