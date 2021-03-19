Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report sales of $3.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.60 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $4.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $11.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $26.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.32 million, with estimates ranging from $1.39 million to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLSD. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 350,750 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,060,058.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $145,627.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLSD opened at $2.82 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $161.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.