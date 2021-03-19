Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Million

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report sales of $3.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.60 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $4.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $11.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $26.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.32 million, with estimates ranging from $1.39 million to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLSD. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 350,750 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,060,058.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $145,627.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLSD opened at $2.82 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $161.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.