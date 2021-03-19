Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) is First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 443,155 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Paper accounts for about 5.5% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.74% of Clearwater Paper worth $17,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,076. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $45.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $654.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearwater Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

